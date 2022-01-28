Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Kicks

463 KM

Details Features

$36,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,987

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR PREMIUM

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1643677220
  2. 1643677220
  3. 1643677220
  4. 1643677221
  5. 1643677220
  6. 1643677220
  7. 1643677220
  8. 1643677220
  9. 1643677221
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,987

+ taxes & licensing

463KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165728
  • Stock #: 18560
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DV0ML557708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 463 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2021 Nissan Kicks SR...
 463 KM
$36,987 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 84,079 KM
$38,875 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 94,272 KM
$41,249 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory