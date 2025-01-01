Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

62,739 KM

Details Features

$41,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle
12735654

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1752095329
  2. 1752095329
  3. 1752095329
  4. 1752095329
  5. 1752095329
  6. 1752095329
  7. 1752095330
  8. 1752095330
  9. 1752095330
  10. 1752095330
  11. 1752095330
  12. 1752095330
  13. 1752095330
  14. 1752095330
  15. 1752095330
  16. 1752095331
  17. 1752095331
  18. 1752095331
  19. 1752095331
  20. 1752095331
  21. 1752095331
  22. 1752095331
  23. 1752095332
  24. 1752095331
  25. 1752095331
  26. 1752095331
  27. 1752095331
  28. 1752095331
  29. 1752095331
  30. 1752095331
  31. 1752095331
  32. 1752095331
  33. 1752095331
  34. 1752095331
  35. 1752095331
  36. 1752095331
  37. 1752095332
  38. 1752095332
  39. 1752095331
  40. 1752095330
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$41,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,739KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS1NS130752

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 27010
  • Mileage 62,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Campbell River, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 165,464 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Campbell River, BC
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 154,477 KM $19,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Campbell River, BC
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES 86,179 KM $25,987 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,399

+ taxes & licensing>

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2022 Chevrolet Blazer