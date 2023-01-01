Menu
2022 Coleman Light

0 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2022 Coleman Light

2022 Coleman Light

2955RL

2022 Coleman Light

2955RL

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782014
  • Stock #: 130
  • VIN: 4YDTCMP2XNM943660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Light on weight,but heavy in features and durability,the Coleman Light series features aluminum framed construction loaded with amenities such as; power stabilizer jacks,a power awning,a 60” x 80" queen bed,and many other conveniences that allow you to focus on making memories that will last a lifetime. 

Payments as low as $485+tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://www.pacificnations.ca/free-credit-check/

We Approve All Credit Scores

★2022 Coleman Light 2955RL★

Priced $59,995+applicable taxes.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

 

 

Payments of $485+tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $59,995+tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $59,995+applicable taxes. Stk#130

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Available

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

