2022 Coleman SUN VALLEY

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9705340

9705340 Stock #: 110

110 VIN: 4YDTCMG12NM944552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Enclosed Cargo

Fuel Type Electric

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.