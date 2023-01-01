Menu
2022 Coleman SUN VALLEY

0 KM

Details Description

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2022 Coleman SUN VALLEY

2022 Coleman SUN VALLEY

RUBICON 1708BH One Owner

2022 Coleman SUN VALLEY

RUBICON 1708BH One Owner

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9705340
  • Stock #: 110
  • VIN: 4YDTCMG12NM944552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 COLEMAN RUBICON 1708BH

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

