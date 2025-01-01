Menu
2022 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Campbell River, BC

2022 Ford Expedition

103,130 KM

Details Features

$52,950

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition

Limited

13117928

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Sale

$52,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,130KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT9NEA27880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
6-Way Passenger Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
88 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity

2022 Ford Expedition