Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Nissan Kicks

14,923 KM

Details Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Kicks

2022 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Kicks

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1690670374
  2. 1690670373
  3. 1690670373
  4. 1690670373
  5. 1690670374
  6. 1690670373
  7. 1690670373
  8. 1690670374
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244370
  • Stock #: 21541
  • VIN: 3N1CP5BV8NL474435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21541
  • Mileage 14,923 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 93,603 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 95,083 KM
$37,540 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos...
 8,000 KM
$44,985 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory