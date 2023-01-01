Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

56,071 KM

Details Description Features

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1690499380
  2. 1690499380
  3. 1690499378
  4. 1690499378
  5. 1690499378
  6. 1690499378
  7. 1690499378
  8. 1690499378
  9. 1690499378
  10. 1690499378
  11. 1690499378
  12. 1690499378
  13. 1690499378
  14. 1690499378
  15. 1690499378
  16. 1690499378
  17. 1690499378
  18. 1690499379
  19. 1690499379
  20. 1690499379
  21. 1690499379
  22. 1690499379
  23. 1690499379
  24. 1690499379
  25. 1690499379
  26. 1690499379
  27. 1690499379
  28. 1690499379
  29. 1690499379
  30. 1690499379
  31. 1690499379
  32. 1690499379
  33. 1690499379
  34. 1690499379
  35. 1690499379
  36. 1690499379
  37. 1690499379
  38. 1690499380
  39. 1690499380
  40. 1690499380
  41. 1690499380
  42. 1690499380
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,071KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234679
  • Stock #: 21720
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8NS248656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Payments as low as $405 + tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://bit.ly/PacificNationsReliableVehicles

We Approve All Credit Scores

★ 2022 RAM 1500 CLASSIC WARLOCK ★

Priced $59,988 + applicable taxes.

There are 56,071 kilometers.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $405 + tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $59,988 + tax open term of 96, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 8.99% Total amount financed equals $59,988 + applicable taxes. 

Stk#21720

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2021 Mazda CX-30 GS
 57,620 KM
$37,848 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 180,206 KM
$19,880 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento LX+
 37,129 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory