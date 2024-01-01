Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

37,821 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 10948601
  2. 10948601
  3. 10948601
  4. 10948601
  5. 10948601
  6. 10948601
  7. 10948601
  8. 10948601
  9. 10948601
  10. 10948601
  11. 10948601
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7NG181072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX for sale in Campbell River, BC
2018 Honda Civic LX 141,393 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Campbell River, BC
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 218,325 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Campbell River, BC
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 106,585 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic