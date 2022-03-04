Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

42 KM

Details Description Features

$112,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$112,888

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD - Fast Charging

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD - Fast Charging

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$112,888

+ taxes & licensing

42KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8608808
  • Stock #: P5435
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE9NF385435

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio!

The 2022 Tesla Model Y is an accessible and outstanding midsize electric SUV with impressive technological features. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bonafide electric SUV offering.This low mileage SUV has just 42 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.

Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go beyond with this Model Y Long Range, equipped with a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, an air filtration system, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Forward collision alert
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX - ...
 76,173 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot No...
 48,474 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory