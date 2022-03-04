$112,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD - Fast Charging
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
42KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8608808
- Stock #: P5435
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE9NF385435
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Tesla Model Y is an accessible and outstanding midsize electric SUV with impressive technological features. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bonafide electric SUV offering.This low mileage SUV has just 42 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range AWD. Go beyond with this Model Y Long Range, equipped with a full time all-wheel-drive system, premium heated synthetic leather seats, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, an air filtration system, and a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system. Infotainment and connectivity are handled by an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Forward collision alert
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4