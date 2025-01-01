$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
LT
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
LT
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,954KM
VIN 1GNSKCKD4PR436819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27920
- Mileage 93,954 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
remote start
Cargo management system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Rear seat reminder
Keyless start, push button
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Electronic Precision Shift
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Console, floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt, located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters, 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear door
Steering wheel, wrapped
Steering column lock, electrical
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, see dealer for details (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See the window lab...
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Mechanical
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Hitch Guidance
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg) (4WD models only.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Safety
Hill start assist
Front and Rear Park Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist, includes Traction Control
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Glass, windshield shade band
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Fascia, front
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with emblem projection
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Assist steps, Black with chrome accent strip
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
