2023 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKF25144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Post-Collision Braking
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Reverse Sensing System
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Automatic High Beam
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
