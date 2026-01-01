Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Campbell River, BC

2023 Ford F-150

63,301 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14101327.811302448?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 14101327.811302448?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  2. 14101327.811302445?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  3. 14101327.811302442?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  4. 14101327.811302454?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  5. 14101327.811302451?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  6. 14101327.811302457?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  7. 14101327.811302460?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  8. 14101327.811302463?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092.500&bid=31092
  9. 14101327.811302466?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092
  10. 14101327.811302469?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092
  11. 14101327.811302472?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31092
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
63,301KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED8PFB47457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,301 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Campbell River, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue S 118,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Campbell River, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 111,712 KM $58,755 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Campbell River, BC
2024 Nissan Versa SV 46,601 KM $25,782 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2023 Ford F-150