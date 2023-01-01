Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

14,042 KM

Details Features

$87,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 10609752
  2. 10609752
  3. 10609752
  4. 10609752
  5. 10609752
  6. 10609752
  7. 10609752
  8. 10609752
  9. 10609752
  10. 10609752
  11. 10609752
Contact Seller

$87,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609752
  • Stock #: P2519
  • VIN: 3GTUUGED2PG122519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,042 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 142,856 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 96,097 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 30,798 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory