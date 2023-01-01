$87,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
14,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10609752
- Stock #: P2519
- VIN: 3GTUUGED2PG122519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 14,042 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Campbell River Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4