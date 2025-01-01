Menu
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4XE RUBICON 20TH ANNIVERSARY for sale in Campbell River, BC

2023 Jeep Wrangler

27,314 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

4XE RUBICON 20TH ANNIVERSARY

12530473

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4XE RUBICON 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,314KM
VIN 1C4JJXR67PW692590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Corning Gorilla Glass
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 17" x 8" Black Beadlock Capable
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Mechanical

4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
65.1 L Fuel Tank
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
GVWR: 2,902 kgs (6,400 lbs)
580.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
20th Anniversary Rubicon 4xe Suspension
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2023 Jeep Wrangler