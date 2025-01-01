$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
4XE RUBICON 20TH ANNIVERSARY
2023 Jeep Wrangler
4XE RUBICON 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,314KM
VIN 1C4JJXR67PW692590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,314 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Corning Gorilla Glass
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 17" x 8" Black Beadlock Capable
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
65.1 L Fuel Tank
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
GVWR: 2,902 kgs (6,400 lbs)
580.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
20th Anniversary Rubicon 4xe Suspension
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity
Additional Features
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
