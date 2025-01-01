$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Used
72,870KM
VIN 3KPF34AD6PE624929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,870 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic -inc: drive mode select
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
