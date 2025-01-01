Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX for sale in Campbell River, BC

2023 Kia Forte

72,870 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13174559

2023 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,870KM
VIN 3KPF34AD6PE624929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic -inc: drive mode select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-line Limited for sale in Campbell River, BC
2023 Kia Sportage X-line Limited 72,860 KM $35,987 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Campbell River, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 79,816 KM $52,955 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Campbell River, BC
2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 113,459 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2023 Kia Forte