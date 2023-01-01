$72,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTERU5JR8P6091267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 21,085 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
