2024 Honda CR-V

1,802 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H70RH218770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2024 Honda CR-V