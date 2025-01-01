$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento
LX
2024 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,664KM
VIN 5XYRGDJC0RG303953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,664 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
2 Skid Plates
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.081 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,450 kgs (5,401 lbs)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Engine: 2.5L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG)
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Voice Activated Manual Air Conditioning
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and w/Tilt Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way lumbar support
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Power Folding Activation
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
