2024 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,015KM
VIN JN8BT3BB7RW433250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,015 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter
GVWR: 2,125 kgs
Engine: 1.5L DOHC 12-Valve 3-Cyl DI Turbocharged -inc: idle stop/start and drive mode selector
5.676 Axle Ratio
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
NissanConnect Services w/3-year free trial Tracker System
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Automatic Emergency Braking with Intersection Assist
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
2024 Nissan Rogue