$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,990KM
VIN 3VVMB7AXXRM040856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.533 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,300 kgs (5,070 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking and ECO driving mode
460.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included) Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 235/55R18
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 7J x 18" Kingston Alloy -inc: lockable wheel bolts
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: diversity antenna, AM/FM reception, SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), wireless device charging, USB type C ports w/fast cha...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 94,714 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 64,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 114,001 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Call Dealer
250-830-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
250-830-4975
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan