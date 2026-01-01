$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Used
2,950KM
VIN JM3KFBCL6S0739036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.62 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and mi-drive (sport/off-road modes)
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support, 6-way manual front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
