2025 RAM 1500
Rebel
2025 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,400KM
VIN 1C6SRFLP6SN586260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
230 Amp Alternator
Off-Road Suspension
3 Skid Plates
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
725.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
USB Mobile Projection
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK
Convex Wide-Angle Exterior Mirror Insert
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Illuminated Front Cupholder
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Passenger Illumination
For More Info, Call 888-539-7474
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
6-Months SiriusXM Radio Service
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
2025 RAM 1500