2025 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2025 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,738KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ1SG539675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,738 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
Engine: 6.4L V8 HEMI HD
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Mirror Running Lights
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Exterior Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Front armrest w/cupholders
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote USB Charging Port
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474
For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
6-Months SiriusXM Radio Service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
