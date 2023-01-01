Menu
New and Used BMW X3 for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 220
Used 2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr 28i for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i
$16,999
+ tax & lic
161,537KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Carplay Panoramic Roof Navigation Ambient Light for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Carplay Panoramic Roof Navigation Ambient Light
$37,995
+ tax & lic
71,866KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2010 BMW X3 AWD 4dr 30i for sale in Edmonton, AB

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 30i
$9,999
+ tax & lic
153,000KM
Green Line Auto Clearance

Edmonton, AB

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i I M-SPORT I NAV I NO ACCIDENT for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i I M-SPORT I NAV I NO ACCIDENT
$33,488
+ tax & lic
70,255KM
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28d for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28d
$22,999
+ tax & lic
99,000KM
Ellati Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i ONLY 71 000KMS!! PANO ROOF NAVI HTD S for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i ONLY 71 000KMS!! PANO ROOF NAVI HTD S
$31,600
+ tax & lic
71,463KM
Import Car Centre Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i / X LINE/ DRIVE ASSIST/ PANO/ NAV for sale in Vaughan, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i / X LINE/ DRIVE ASSIST/ PANO/ NAV
$36,898
+ tax & lic
60,817KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW X3 Premium Essential-Pano Roof-GPS-Apple Play-Blind S for sale in London, ON

2019 BMW X3

Premium Essential-Pano Roof-GPS-Apple Play-Blind S
$42,990
+ tax & lic
46,000KM
Titanium Auto

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$39,989
+ tax & lic
60,914KM
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 BMW X3 30i for sale in Oakville, ON

2010 BMW X3

30i
$8,999
+ tax & lic
132,888KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2013 BMW X3 No Accident Panoramic Roof Navigation Park Assist for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 BMW X3

No Accident Panoramic Roof Navigation Park Assist
$14,995
+ tax & lic
151,237KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d for sale in Richmond, BC

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28d
$25,499
+ tax & lic
107,402KM
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Richmond, BC

Used 2013 BMW X3 28i for sale in Oakville, ON

2013 BMW X3

28i
$15,999
+ tax & lic
94,500KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 M40i NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER LIFTGATE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | MOONROOF | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2020 BMW X3

M40i NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER LIFTGATE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | MOONROOF |
$61,995
+ tax & lic
29,371KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$69,458
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW X3 M-Sport Pack * X-Drive (AWD) * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Brown Heated Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * M Sport Rims * Power Lift Gate * Front C for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 BMW X3

M-Sport Pack * X-Drive (AWD) * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Brown Heated Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * M Sport Rims * Power Lift Gate * Front C
$24,995
+ tax & lic
131,041KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam! for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam!
$44,995
+ tax & lic
80,750KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 35I |NAVI|BACKUP|ACCIDENT FREE|PANO ROOF| for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 BMW X3

35I |NAVI|BACKUP|ACCIDENT FREE|PANO ROOF|
Sale
$26,888
+ tax & lic
116,926KM
S.S. Auto Group

Oakville, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i, Turbo, Apple CarPlay, Pano Roof, Navi! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i, Turbo, Apple CarPlay, Pano Roof, Navi!
$40,995
+ tax & lic
84,331KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD w/ Navi, Pano Roof, Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ Navi, Pano Roof, Heated Seats
$31,590
+ tax & lic
60,428KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 BMW X3 w/ xDRIVE / NAVI / PANO ROOF / HUD for sale in Calgary, AB

2019 BMW X3

w/ xDRIVE / NAVI / PANO ROOF / HUD
$43,990
+ tax & lic
49,722KM
Precision Hyundai

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 BMW X3 PREMIUM | NAVI | PANO | LED for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X3

PREMIUM | NAVI | PANO | LED
$26,985
+ tax & lic
138,416KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i, Twin Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i, Twin Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!
$40,995
+ tax & lic
82,192KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 BMW X3 //M SPORT | NAVI | PANO | ONE OWNER for sale in North York, ON

2015 BMW X3

//M SPORT | NAVI | PANO | ONE OWNER
$19,485
+ tax & lic
169,397KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW X3 PREMIUM | REAR CAM | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X3

PREMIUM | REAR CAM | NO ACCIDENTS
$26,985
+ tax & lic
119,012KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Komoka, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$18,995
+ tax & lic
114,717KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2010 BMW X3 for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

2010 BMW X3

Sale
$7,495
+ tax & lic
157,608KM
Groupe Capital Auto

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive for sale in Beamsville, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive
$21,988
+ tax & lic
138,279KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Beamsville, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$42,624
+ tax & lic
42,768KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Beamsville, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$33,988
+ tax & lic
76,245KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON

Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d HUD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ALLOYS for sale in Concord, ON

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28d HUD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ALLOYS
$25,987
+ tax & lic
119,988KM
Skyline Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i No Accident Carplay Blindspot Panoroof Ambient Light for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i No Accident Carplay Blindspot Panoroof Ambient Light
$46,995
+ tax & lic
54,663KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i
$18,999
+ tax & lic
131,959KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Surrey, BC

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$39,777
+ tax & lic
57,198KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Surrey, BC

Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$39,989
+ tax & lic
60,914KM
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW X3 XDrive35i M Package for sale in London, ON

2016 BMW X3

XDrive35i M Package
$29,991
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i AWD for sale in London, ON

2013 BMW X3

xDrive35i AWD
$18,991
+ tax & lic
124,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW X3 SUV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 BMW X3

SUV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Navigation
$39,995
+ tax & lic
74,989KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i
$30,994
+ tax & lic
58,738KM
James Braden Nissan

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW X3 XDRIVE28I-M SPORT-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 BMW X3

XDRIVE28I-M SPORT-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF
$24,900
+ tax & lic
121,000KM
Dell Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i M Sport PKG - Navigation, Pano Sunroof, Leather, Heated + Memory + Power seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i M Sport PKG - Navigation, Pano Sunroof, Leather, Heated + Memory + Power seats & More!
$44,988
+ tax & lic
23,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$69,158
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$69,908
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2007 BMW X3 3.0I AWD for sale in Guelph, ON

2007 BMW X3

3.0I AWD
Sale
$10,888
+ tax & lic
170,000KM
4x4 Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i
$68,563
+ tax & lic
499KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 BMW X3 M Competition for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2022 BMW X3

M Competition
$105,888
+ tax & lic
20,853KM
Nott Auto Corp

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive35i * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Front/Rear Leather Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * 360 Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Dual for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive35i * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Front/Rear Leather Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * 360 Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Dual
$14,995
+ tax & lic
182,142KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i | LEATHER | NAV | WE WANT YOUR TRADE! for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i | LEATHER | NAV | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!
$41,888
+ tax & lic
56,606KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | Harman/Kardon for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Enhanced | Harman/Kardon
$40,982
+ tax & lic
52,678KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i|AWD|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|LEATHER|ECOMODE|+ for sale in North York, ON

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i|AWD|ALLOYS|HEATEDSEATS|LEATHER|ECOMODE|+
$18,995
+ tax & lic
106,670KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON