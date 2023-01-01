Filter Results
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 168
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Blind Spot Applecarplay Remote Start Rear Sonar
$23,988
58,380KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Bluetooth
$27,230
36,539KM
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
$24,900
75,163KM
The Humberview Group
Innisfil, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV AUT0 A/C PUSH START H/SEATS REAR CAMERA
$22,990
17,937KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats
$19,950
84,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$28,157
CALL
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
Back Up Camera Leatherette Heated Front Seats
$27,995
21,228KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
S Cruise Control - Forward Collision Warning - Bluetooth
$25,077
41,136KM
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV Heated Seats, Rear Cam, APPLE/ANDROID AUTO
$22,991
71,152KM
The Car Store on Main
Winnipeg, MB
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
S Bluetooth Backup Cam Forward Collision Warning
$23,998
12,672KM
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$24,995
78,982KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks
S - Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera & More!
$23,788
46,987KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV, CarPlay + Android, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More!
$26,988
13,000KM
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - $98.12 /Wk
$26,490
CALL
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Nissan Kicks
S Bluetooth Rear Sonar Blind Spot Lane Departure
$24,599
41,645KM
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Two-Tone - Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Alloy Wheels & More!
$23,998
78,000KM
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$25,295
75,334KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks
S - UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE - CARFAX CLEAN
$17,795
123,397KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$24,950
84,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$21,987
61,563KM
Kia Val-Bélair
Québec, QC
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist!
$24,995
75,834KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD |TENT SALE PRICING LIVE! JUNE 15-17TH!
$26,374
37,534KM
Victory Ford
Chatham, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$20,787
40,563KM
Kia Val-Bélair
Québec, QC
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$25,495
79,799KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR Heated Seats - Bose Sound - Leather Interior - Bluetooth
$26,625
44,813KM
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR+Leather+ApplePlay+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX
$24,999
57,000KM
Sport Motors
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR Premium - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Bose Speakers, 360 Camera, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$23,988
75,831KM