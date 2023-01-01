Menu
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 168
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV
$24,980
+ tax & lic
23,099KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV Blind Spot Applecarplay Remote Start Rear Sonar for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Blind Spot Applecarplay Remote Start Rear Sonar
$23,988
+ tax & lic
58,380KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Calgary, AB

2022 Nissan Kicks

S
$23,000
+ tax & lic
15,587KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Bluetooth
$27,230
+ tax & lic
36,539KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale in Kingston, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

$24,900
+ tax & lic
67,804KM
Hallam Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH for sale in Innisfil, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
$24,900
+ tax & lic
75,163KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV AUT0 A/C PUSH START H/SEATS REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV AUT0 A/C PUSH START H/SEATS REAR CAMERA
$22,990
+ tax & lic
17,937KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV | CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Seats
$19,950
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale in Truro, NS

2019 Nissan Kicks

$23,999
+ tax & lic
56,188KM
Zacks Auto Sales

Truro, NS

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$28,157
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks Back Up Camera Leatherette Heated Front Seats for sale in St Catharines, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

Back Up Camera Leatherette Heated Front Seats
$27,995
+ tax & lic
21,228KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S Cruise Control - Forward Collision Warning - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S Cruise Control - Forward Collision Warning - Bluetooth
$25,077
+ tax & lic
41,136KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale in Peterborough, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

$23,686.55
+ tax & lic
53,260KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Seats, Rear Cam, APPLE/ANDROID AUTO for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Seats, Rear Cam, APPLE/ANDROID AUTO
$22,991
+ tax & lic
71,152KM
The Car Store on Main

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks for sale in Edmonton, AB

2021 Nissan Kicks

Sale
$30,998
+ tax & lic
15,644KM
Go Kia South

Edmonton, AB

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S Bluetooth Backup Cam Forward Collision Warning for sale in Maple, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S Bluetooth Backup Cam Forward Collision Warning
$23,998
+ tax & lic
12,672KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$19,498
+ tax & lic
158,270KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$24,995
+ tax & lic
78,982KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR
$25,499
+ tax & lic
41,879KM
Welland Toyota

Welland, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2020 Nissan Kicks

S
$27,998
+ tax & lic
32,248KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Nissan Kicks

S
$27,998
+ tax & lic
27,892KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S - Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S - Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera & More!
$23,788
+ tax & lic
46,987KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV, CarPlay + Android, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV, CarPlay + Android, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Alert, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More!
$26,988
+ tax & lic
13,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - $98.12 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - $98.12 /Wk
$26,490
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Nissan Kicks

$29,762
+ tax & lic
50KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Regina, SK

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV
$34,500
+ tax & lic
12,488KM
Capital Ford Regina

Regina, SK

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$25,769
+ tax & lic
11,895KM
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S Bluetooth Rear Sonar Blind Spot Lane Departure for sale in Maple, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S Bluetooth Rear Sonar Blind Spot Lane Departure
$24,599
+ tax & lic
41,645KM
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks for sale in Edmonton, AB

2018 Nissan Kicks

Sale
$25,124
+ tax & lic
39,175KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Kentville, NS

2018 Nissan Kicks

S
$21,792
+ tax & lic
61,438KM
Steele Auto Group

Kentville, NS

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV Two-Tone - Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Two-Tone - Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Group, Alloy Wheels & More!
$23,998
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$25,295
+ tax & lic
75,334KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S - UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE - CARFAX CLEAN for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2019 Nissan Kicks

S - UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE - CARFAX CLEAN
$17,795
+ tax & lic
123,397KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$24,950
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV
$27,498
+ tax & lic
12,582KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

$25,699
+ tax & lic
66,500KM
Ken Shaw Toyota

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD
$24,900
+ tax & lic
80,300KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH * for sale in Québec, QC

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$21,987
+ tax & lic
61,563KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR - Certified - Low Mileage for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR - Certified - Low Mileage
$26,998
+ tax & lic
31,355KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale in Peterborough, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

$23,011.55
+ tax & lic
96,102KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist!
$24,995
+ tax & lic
75,834KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV FWD |TENT SALE PRICING LIVE! JUNE 15-17TH! for sale in Chatham, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD |TENT SALE PRICING LIVE! JUNE 15-17TH!
$26,374
+ tax & lic
37,534KM
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH * for sale in Québec, QC

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV * A/C * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * BLUETOOTH *
$20,787
+ tax & lic
40,563KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$25,495
+ tax & lic
79,799KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR Heated Seats - Bose Sound - Leather Interior - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR Heated Seats - Bose Sound - Leather Interior - Bluetooth
$26,625
+ tax & lic
44,813KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR+Leather+ApplePlay+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR+Leather+ApplePlay+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX
$24,999
+ tax & lic
57,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Seats! Alloy Wheels! for sale in Kemptville, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Seats! Alloy Wheels!
$23,995
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Motortrendz

Kemptville, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks for sale in Richmond, BC

2021 Nissan Kicks

$26,800
+ tax & lic
64,450KM
Columbia Chrysler

Richmond, BC

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV - Certified - Low Mileage for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV - Certified - Low Mileage
$24,999
+ tax & lic
25,112KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR Premium - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Bose Speakers, 360 Camera, CarPlay+Android & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR Premium - Leather, Adaptive Cruise, Bose Speakers, 360 Camera, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$23,988
+ tax & lic
75,831KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

