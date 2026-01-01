$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie
2012 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
8287 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
604-792-8218
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,811 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD Crew Cab heavy-duty pickup with a 6.7L Cummins turbo-diesel engine, 6.4-foot box, and 228,810 km.
This used Ram 3500 is built for drivers who need heavy-duty truck utility without giving up a well-equipped cabin. Its Crew Cab configuration provides practical passenger space, while the 6.4-foot cargo box supports work equipment, recreational gear, property projects, and everyday hauling needs around Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley.
The listed 6.7L inline-six Cummins turbo-diesel engine and four-wheel-drive system create an appealing combination for diesel-truck shoppers. The Laramie trim adds leather seats, heated seats, power seats, navigation, air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio.
A backup camera provides useful assistance when reversing or positioning this full-size pickup. Alloy wheels complement its heavy-duty stance, while the Crew Cab layout makes it more versatile for passengers, work crews, or family travel.
Stock N252-5888A is listed with 228,810 km at $33,995. Before visiting, ask for the latest vehicle history, inspection, and reconditioning details, including information about its diesel system and current mechanical condition. You can also confirm current status or request extra photos and a walkaround video.
If you are shopping heavy-duty diesel pickups such as the Ford F-350 Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or GMC Sierra 3500HD, this Ram 3500 Laramie deserves a closer comparison.
Book a test drive to assess its cabin, visibility, box access, and driving feel. Have a vehicle to sell or trade? Get a trade value before visiting.
Dealer #41629. $699 documentation fee applies.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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