Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD Crew Cab heavy-duty pickup with a 6.7L Cummins turbo-diesel engine, 6.4-foot box, and 228,810 km.</strong></p> <p>This used Ram 3500 is built for drivers who need heavy-duty truck utility without giving up a well-equipped cabin. Its Crew Cab configuration provides practical passenger space, while the 6.4-foot cargo box supports work equipment, recreational gear, property projects, and everyday hauling needs around Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley.</p> <p>The listed 6.7L inline-six Cummins turbo-diesel engine and four-wheel-drive system create an appealing combination for diesel-truck shoppers. The Laramie trim adds leather seats, heated seats, power seats, navigation, air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio.</p> <p>A backup camera provides useful assistance when reversing or positioning this full-size pickup. Alloy wheels complement its heavy-duty stance, while the Crew Cab layout makes it more versatile for passengers, work crews, or family travel.</p> <p>Stock N252-5888A is listed with 228,810 km at $33,995. Before visiting, ask for the latest vehicle history, inspection, and reconditioning details, including information about its diesel system and current mechanical condition. You can also confirm current status or request extra photos and a walkaround video.</p> <p>If you are <a href=https://www.bannisternissan.ca/inventory/used-group/ rel=nofollow>shopping</a> heavy-duty diesel pickups such as the Ford F-350 Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or GMC Sierra 3500HD, this Ram 3500 Laramie deserves a closer comparison.</p> <p>Book a <a href=https://www.bannisternissan.ca/book-test-drive/ rel=nofollow>test drive</a> to assess its cabin, visibility, box access, and driving feel. Have a vehicle to sell or trade? Get a <a href=https://www.bannisternissan.ca/sell-your-vehicle/ rel=nofollow>trade value</a> before visiting.</p> <p>Dealer #41629. $699 documentation fee applies.</p>

2012 RAM 3500

228,811 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
14517094

2012 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

8287 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

604-792-8218

  1. 14517094
  2. 14517094
  3. 14517094
  4. 14517094
  5. 14517094
  6. 14517094
  7. 14517094
  8. 14517094
  9. 14517094
  10. 14517094
  11. 14517094
  12. 14517094
  13. 14517094
  14. 14517094
  15. 14517094
  16. 14517094
  17. 14517094
  18. 14517094
  19. 14517094
  20. 14517094
  21. 14517094
  22. 14517094
  23. 14517094
  24. 14517094
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
228,811KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63D3EL2CG243807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD Crew Cab heavy-duty pickup with a 6.7L Cummins turbo-diesel engine, 6.4-foot box, and 228,810 km.

This used Ram 3500 is built for drivers who need heavy-duty truck utility without giving up a well-equipped cabin. Its Crew Cab configuration provides practical passenger space, while the 6.4-foot cargo box supports work equipment, recreational gear, property projects, and everyday hauling needs around Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley.

The listed 6.7L inline-six Cummins turbo-diesel engine and four-wheel-drive system create an appealing combination for diesel-truck shoppers. The Laramie trim adds leather seats, heated seats, power seats, navigation, air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio.

A backup camera provides useful assistance when reversing or positioning this full-size pickup. Alloy wheels complement its heavy-duty stance, while the Crew Cab layout makes it more versatile for passengers, work crews, or family travel.

Stock N252-5888A is listed with 228,810 km at $33,995. Before visiting, ask for the latest vehicle history, inspection, and reconditioning details, including information about its diesel system and current mechanical condition. You can also confirm current status or request extra photos and a walkaround video.

If you are shopping heavy-duty diesel pickups such as the Ford F-350 Super Duty, Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or GMC Sierra 3500HD, this Ram 3500 Laramie deserves a closer comparison.

Book a test drive to assess its cabin, visibility, box access, and driving feel. Have a vehicle to sell or trade? Get a trade value before visiting.

Dealer #41629. $699 documentation fee applies.

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bannister Automotive Group

Used 2012 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie for sale in Chilliwack, BC
2012 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie 228,811 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred FWD for sale in Kamloops, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred FWD 65,746 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir 75,304 KM $31,777 + tax & lic

Email Bannister Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Nissan of Chilliwack

8287 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

Call Dealer

604-792-XXXX

(click to show)

604-792-8218

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-8218

2012 RAM 3500