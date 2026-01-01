$11,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Sportage
Awd 4dr Ex
2015 Kia Sportage
Awd 4dr Ex
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
604-392-4542
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,785KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPCCAC4F7776714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K69-7430A
- Mileage 180,785 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bannister Automotive Group
Bannister Kia Chilliwack
8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
Call Dealer
604-392-XXXX(click to show)
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Bannister Automotive Group
604-392-4542
2015 Kia Sportage