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2015 Kia Sportage

180,785 KM

Details Features

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sportage

Awd 4dr Ex

Watch This Vehicle
14534133

2015 Kia Sportage

Awd 4dr Ex

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

604-392-4542

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Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,785KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPCCAC4F7776714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K69-7430A
  • Mileage 180,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Kia Chilliwack

8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

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604-392-XXXX

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604-392-4542

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$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-392-4542

2015 Kia Sportage