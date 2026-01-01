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<h3>2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD</h3><p>Flagship luxury, commanding V8 performance, and uncompromising refinement Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC</p><p>The 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD represents the pinnacle of full-size luxury SUVs. Powered by a commanding 6.2L V8 engine and equipped with Magnetic Ride Control, premium leather appointments, and cutting-edge technology, the Escalade Platinum delivers exceptional comfort, capability, and presence. Whether you're transporting family, clients, or towing with confidence, this SUV offers first-class luxury in every seat.</p><h3>Key highlights</h3><p> <strong>Engine:</strong> 6.2L V8 engine delivering exceptional horsepower, torque, and confident towing capability</p><p> <strong>Transmission:</strong> 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, refined performance</p><p> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive air suspension and electronic limited-slip differential</p><p> <strong>Seating:</strong> premium leather-appointed <strong>7-passenger</strong> interior with heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding third-row seating</p><p> <strong>Interior:</strong> Platinum-exclusive leather interior, genuine wood trim, suede headliner, head-up display, power sunroof, and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel</p><p> <strong>Technology:</strong> Cadillac CUE® infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi hotspot, 360° Surround Vision camera, and Bose® premium audio system</p><p> <strong>Comfort:</strong> tri-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, remote start, hands-free power liftgate, memory seating, and power-adjustable pedals</p><p> <strong>Convenience:</strong> power retractable running boards, power-folding heated mirrors, tow package, universal garage door opener, and rain-sensing windshield wipers</p><p> <strong>Safety:</strong> Driver Assist Package featuring Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert Seat</p><h3>Financing & Payments:</h3><p>Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. <strong>Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467</strong></p><h3><strong>Visit us:</strong></h3><p><strong>Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754</strong></p><p><em>This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.</em></p>

2018 Cadillac Escalade

78,808 KM

Details Description Features

$55,100

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14536899

2018 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Platinum

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

604-792-2754

Contact Seller

$55,100

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,808KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4DKJ9JR143790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD

Flagship luxury, commanding V8 performance, and uncompromising refinement Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC

The 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD represents the pinnacle of full-size luxury SUVs. Powered by a commanding 6.2L V8 engine and equipped with Magnetic Ride Control, premium leather appointments, and cutting-edge technology, the Escalade Platinum delivers exceptional comfort, capability, and presence. Whether you're transporting family, clients, or towing with confidence, this SUV offers first-class luxury in every seat.

Key highlights

Engine: 6.2L V8 engine delivering exceptional horsepower, torque, and confident towing capability

Transmission: 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, refined performance

Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive air suspension and electronic limited-slip differential

Seating: premium leather-appointed 7-passenger interior with heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding third-row seating

Interior: Platinum-exclusive leather interior, genuine wood trim, suede headliner, head-up display, power sunroof, and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Technology: Cadillac CUE® infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi hotspot, 360° Surround Vision camera, and Bose® premium audio system

Comfort: tri-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, remote start, hands-free power liftgate, memory seating, and power-adjustable pedals

Convenience: power retractable running boards, power-folding heated mirrors, tow package, universal garage door opener, and rain-sensing windshield wipers

Safety: Driver Assist Package featuring Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert Seat

Financing & Payments:

Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467

Visit us:

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754

This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;DVD / Entertainment;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

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604-792-XXXX

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604-792-2754

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$55,100

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-2754

2018 Cadillac Escalade