$55,100+ taxes & licensing
2018 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Platinum
2018 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Platinum
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1
604-792-2754
$55,100
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Flagship luxury, commanding V8 performance, and uncompromising refinement Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC
The 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD represents the pinnacle of full-size luxury SUVs. Powered by a commanding 6.2L V8 engine and equipped with Magnetic Ride Control, premium leather appointments, and cutting-edge technology, the Escalade Platinum delivers exceptional comfort, capability, and presence. Whether you're transporting family, clients, or towing with confidence, this SUV offers first-class luxury in every seat.Key highlights
Engine: 6.2L V8 engine delivering exceptional horsepower, torque, and confident towing capability
Transmission: 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, refined performance
Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive air suspension and electronic limited-slip differential
Seating: premium leather-appointed 7-passenger interior with heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding third-row seating
Interior: Platinum-exclusive leather interior, genuine wood trim, suede headliner, head-up display, power sunroof, and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Technology: Cadillac CUE® infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi hotspot, 360° Surround Vision camera, and Bose® premium audio system
Comfort: tri-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, remote start, hands-free power liftgate, memory seating, and power-adjustable pedals
Convenience: power retractable running boards, power-folding heated mirrors, tow package, universal garage door opener, and rain-sensing windshield wipers
Safety: Driver Assist Package featuring Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Safety Alert SeatFinancing & Payments:
Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467Visit us:
Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754
This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.
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