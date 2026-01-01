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<p>Practical, comfortable, and packed with everyday value, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is a smart choice for drivers looking for a dependable compact SUV with modern technology and advanced safety features. With its efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and versatile design, this used Hyundai Tucson delivers the comfort, capability, and affordability that make it ideal for commuters, small families, and active lifestyles alike.</p><p>Designed for confidence on the road, the Tucson offers a smooth and composed driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency for daily driving. The spacious cabin features comfortable cloth seating, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel for added comfort during long drives or busy commutes. Generous cargo space and flexible interior practicality make this pre-owned SUV easy to live with year-round.</p><p>Technology is another highlight in this quality inspected vehicle. The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless access to navigation, music, calls, and smartphone apps. Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB ports, AM/FM audio, and a 6-speaker sound system help keep everyone connected and entertained on every drive.</p><p>Hyundais advanced safety technologies provide added peace of mind with features including autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and a backup camera to help improve awareness in traffic and tight parking situations. LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights further enhance visibility and confidence behind the wheel.</p><p>This pre-owned Hyundai Tucson has undergone a professional inspection and reconditioning process at our Kia dealership, ensuring it meets high standards for quality, reliability, and long-term ownership value. If youre searching for an affordable used SUV that offers comfort, practicality, and modern safety technology, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is ready for its next adventure. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.</p><p>Key Features Include:</p><p>· 2.0L 4-cylinder engine</p><p>· 17-inch wheels</p><p>· LED daytime running lights</p><p>· Automatic headlights</p><p>· Heated front seats</p><p>· Cloth seating surfaces</p><p>· Air conditioning</p><p>· Remote keyless entry</p><p>· Cruise control</p><p>· Tilt/telescoping steering wheel</p><p>· 7-inch touchscreen display</p><p>· Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p><p>· Bluetooth connectivity</p><p>· Dual USB ports</p><p>· 6-speaker sound system</p><p>· Backup camera</p><p>· Autonomous emergency braking</p><p>· Pedestrian detection</p><p>· Lane keeping assist</p><p>Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.</p>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

114,676 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential FWD w/Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle
14305130

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential FWD w/Safety Package

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

604-392-4542

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Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A46KU964952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K26-0060P
  • Mileage 114,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Practical, comfortable, and packed with everyday value, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is a smart choice for drivers looking for a dependable compact SUV with modern technology and advanced safety features. With its efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and versatile design, this used Hyundai Tucson delivers the comfort, capability, and affordability that make it ideal for commuters, small families, and active lifestyles alike.

Designed for confidence on the road, the Tucson offers a smooth and composed driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency for daily driving. The spacious cabin features comfortable cloth seating, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel for added comfort during long drives or busy commutes. Generous cargo space and flexible interior practicality make this pre-owned SUV easy to live with year-round.

Technology is another highlight in this quality inspected vehicle. The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless access to navigation, music, calls, and smartphone apps. Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB ports, AM/FM audio, and a 6-speaker sound system help keep everyone connected and entertained on every drive.

Hyundais advanced safety technologies provide added peace of mind with features including autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and a backup camera to help improve awareness in traffic and tight parking situations. LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights further enhance visibility and confidence behind the wheel.

This pre-owned Hyundai Tucson has undergone a professional inspection and reconditioning process at our Kia dealership, ensuring it meets high standards for quality, reliability, and long-term ownership value. If youre searching for an affordable used SUV that offers comfort, practicality, and modern safety technology, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is ready for its next adventure. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.

Key Features Include:

· 2.0L 4-cylinder engine

· 17-inch wheels

· LED daytime running lights

· Automatic headlights

· Heated front seats

· Cloth seating surfaces

· Air conditioning

· Remote keyless entry

· Cruise control

· Tilt/telescoping steering wheel

· 7-inch touchscreen display

· Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

· Bluetooth connectivity

· Dual USB ports

· 6-speaker sound system

· Backup camera

· Autonomous emergency braking

· Pedestrian detection

· Lane keeping assist

Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Kia Chilliwack

8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

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604-392-XXXX

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604-392-4542

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-392-4542

2019 Hyundai Tucson