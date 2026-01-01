$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD w/Safety Package
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD w/Safety Package
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
604-392-4542
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26-0060P
- Mileage 114,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Practical, comfortable, and packed with everyday value, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is a smart choice for drivers looking for a dependable compact SUV with modern technology and advanced safety features. With its efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and versatile design, this used Hyundai Tucson delivers the comfort, capability, and affordability that make it ideal for commuters, small families, and active lifestyles alike.
Designed for confidence on the road, the Tucson offers a smooth and composed driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency for daily driving. The spacious cabin features comfortable cloth seating, heated front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel for added comfort during long drives or busy commutes. Generous cargo space and flexible interior practicality make this pre-owned SUV easy to live with year-round.
Technology is another highlight in this quality inspected vehicle. The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless access to navigation, music, calls, and smartphone apps. Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB ports, AM/FM audio, and a 6-speaker sound system help keep everyone connected and entertained on every drive.
Hyundais advanced safety technologies provide added peace of mind with features including autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and a backup camera to help improve awareness in traffic and tight parking situations. LED daytime running lights and automatic headlights further enhance visibility and confidence behind the wheel.
This pre-owned Hyundai Tucson has undergone a professional inspection and reconditioning process at our Kia dealership, ensuring it meets high standards for quality, reliability, and long-term ownership value. If youre searching for an affordable used SUV that offers comfort, practicality, and modern safety technology, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is ready for its next adventure. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.
Key Features Include:
· 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
· 17-inch wheels
· LED daytime running lights
· Automatic headlights
· Heated front seats
· Cloth seating surfaces
· Air conditioning
· Remote keyless entry
· Cruise control
· Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
· 7-inch touchscreen display
· Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
· Bluetooth connectivity
· Dual USB ports
· 6-speaker sound system
· Backup camera
· Autonomous emergency braking
· Pedestrian detection
· Lane keeping assist
Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.
Vehicle Features
Interior
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604-392-4542