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2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1
604-792-2754
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium luxury, legendary Jeep capability, and uncompromising performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 blends upscale refinement with Jeep's renowned off-road capability, making it equally comfortable on city streets and rugged backroads. Powered by the dependable 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine and equipped with Quadra-Trac® full-time 4x4, this SUV delivers exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and confident capability for every journey. Loaded with premium packages, this Grand Cherokee is built to impress wherever the road leads.Key highlights
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine delivering dependable performance and impressive towing capability
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode for smooth, responsive driving
Drivetrain: Quadra-Trac® full-time 4x4 system with Quadra-Lift® air suspension, rear electronic limited-slip differential, Selec-Terrain®, and Off-Road Adventure Group II
Seating: premium leather-trimmed seating with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable front seats with memory
Interior: panoramic CommandView® dual-pane sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, woodgrain trim, premium interior finishes, and spacious seating for five
Technology: Uconnect® navigation system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, premium audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot, and backup camera
Comfort: dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and keyless Enter 'n Go®
Convenience: trailer tow package, tow hooks, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, and universal garage door opener
Safety: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Automatic Parking Assist, and Rear Cross Path DetectionFinancing & Payments:
Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467Visit us:
Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754
This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.
Vehicle Features
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