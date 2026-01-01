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<h3>2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4</h3><p>Premium luxury, legendary Jeep capability, and uncompromising performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC</p><p>The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 blends upscale refinement with Jeep's renowned off-road capability, making it equally comfortable on city streets and rugged backroads. Powered by the dependable 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine and equipped with Quadra-Trac® full-time 4x4, this SUV delivers exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and confident capability for every journey. Loaded with premium packages, this Grand Cherokee is built to impress wherever the road leads.</p><h3>Key highlights</h3><p> <strong>Engine:</strong> 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine delivering dependable performance and impressive towing capability</p><p> <strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode for smooth, responsive driving</p><p> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Quadra-Trac® full-time 4x4 system with Quadra-Lift® air suspension, rear electronic limited-slip differential, Selec-Terrain®, and Off-Road Adventure Group II</p><p> <strong>Seating:</strong> premium leather-trimmed seating with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable front seats with memory</p><p> <strong>Interior:</strong> panoramic CommandView® dual-pane sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, woodgrain trim, premium interior finishes, and spacious seating for five</p><p> <strong>Technology:</strong> Uconnect® navigation system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, premium audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot, and backup camera</p><p> <strong>Comfort:</strong> dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and keyless Enter 'n Go®</p><p> <strong>Convenience:</strong> trailer tow package, tow hooks, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, and universal garage door opener</p><p> <strong>Safety:</strong> Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Automatic Parking Assist, and Rear Cross Path Detection</p><h3>Financing & Payments:</h3><p>Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. <strong>Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467</strong></p><h3><strong>Visit us:</strong></h3><p><strong>Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754</strong></p><p><em>This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.</em></p>

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

105,268 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

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14500516

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

604-792-2754

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
105,268KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG7MC685345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,268 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4

Premium luxury, legendary Jeep capability, and uncompromising performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 blends upscale refinement with Jeep's renowned off-road capability, making it equally comfortable on city streets and rugged backroads. Powered by the dependable 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine and equipped with Quadra-Trac® full-time 4x4, this SUV delivers exceptional comfort, advanced technology, and confident capability for every journey. Loaded with premium packages, this Grand Cherokee is built to impress wherever the road leads.

Key highlights

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine delivering dependable performance and impressive towing capability

Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode for smooth, responsive driving

Drivetrain: Quadra-Trac® full-time 4x4 system with Quadra-Lift® air suspension, rear electronic limited-slip differential, Selec-Terrain®, and Off-Road Adventure Group II

Seating: premium leather-trimmed seating with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable front seats with memory

Interior: panoramic CommandView® dual-pane sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, woodgrain trim, premium interior finishes, and spacious seating for five

Technology: Uconnect® navigation system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, premium audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot, and backup camera

Comfort: dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and keyless Enter 'n Go®

Convenience: trailer tow package, tow hooks, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, and universal garage door opener

Safety: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Automatic Parking Assist, and Rear Cross Path Detection

Financing & Payments:

Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467

Visit us:

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754

This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 for sale in Chilliwack, BC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 105,268 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

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604-792-2754

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Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-2754

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee