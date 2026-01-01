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<h3>2024 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD</h3><p>Luxury, sophistication, and premium comfort for the entire family Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC</p><p>The 2024 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD represents the pinnacle of Hyundai's SUV lineup, blending upscale design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort. With three rows of premium seating, refined road manners, and an extensive list of luxury features, the Palisade Calligraphy is designed for families who want more from their daily drive. Whether you're commuting, travelling, or tackling a weekend getaway, this flagship SUV delivers confidence, versatility, and first-class comfort.</p><h3>Key highlights</h3><p> <strong>Engine:</strong> 3.8L V6 engine delivering smooth power and confident performance</p><p> <strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-speed automatic transmission for refined and efficient driving</p><p> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and all-weather capability</p><p> <strong>Seating:</strong> premium Nappa leather seating surfaces with heated and ventilated front and rear seats</p><p> <strong>Interior:</strong> luxurious Calligraphy-exclusive interior finishes with premium materials throughout</p><p> <strong>Technology:</strong> large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, navigation, and premium audio</p><p> <strong>Comfort:</strong> dual-panel sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power-folding third-row seating</p><p> <strong>Convenience:</strong> 360-degree surround-view monitor, remote smart parking assist, and hands-free power liftgate</p><p> <strong>Safety:</strong> Hyundai SmartSense safety suite featuring adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and forward collision avoidance</p><h3>Financing & Payments:</h3><p>Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. <strong>Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467</strong></p><h3><strong>Visit us:</strong></h3><p><strong>Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754</strong></p><p><em>This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.</em></p>

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

46,979 KM

Details Description Features

$49,740

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14423622

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

604-792-2754

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Contact Seller

$49,740

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R5DGE5RU765210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30U20840
  • Mileage 46,979 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD

Luxury, sophistication, and premium comfort for the entire family Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC

The 2024 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD represents the pinnacle of Hyundai's SUV lineup, blending upscale design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort. With three rows of premium seating, refined road manners, and an extensive list of luxury features, the Palisade Calligraphy is designed for families who want more from their daily drive. Whether you're commuting, travelling, or tackling a weekend getaway, this flagship SUV delivers confidence, versatility, and first-class comfort.

Key highlights

Engine: 3.8L V6 engine delivering smooth power and confident performance

Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission for refined and efficient driving

Drivetrain: HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and all-weather capability

Seating: premium Nappa leather seating surfaces with heated and ventilated front and rear seats

Interior: luxurious Calligraphy-exclusive interior finishes with premium materials throughout

Technology: large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, navigation, and premium audio

Comfort: dual-panel sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power-folding third-row seating

Convenience: 360-degree surround-view monitor, remote smart parking assist, and hands-free power liftgate

Safety: Hyundai SmartSense safety suite featuring adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and forward collision avoidance

Financing & Payments:

Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467

Visit us:

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754

This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

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604-792-XXXX

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604-792-2754

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$49,740

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-2754

2024 Hyundai PALISADE