$49,740+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger AWD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1
604-792-2754
$49,740
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30U20840
- Mileage 46,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, sophistication, and premium comfort for the entire family Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC
The 2024 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy AWD represents the pinnacle of Hyundai's SUV lineup, blending upscale design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort. With three rows of premium seating, refined road manners, and an extensive list of luxury features, the Palisade Calligraphy is designed for families who want more from their daily drive. Whether you're commuting, travelling, or tackling a weekend getaway, this flagship SUV delivers confidence, versatility, and first-class comfort.Key highlights
Engine: 3.8L V6 engine delivering smooth power and confident performance
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission for refined and efficient driving
Drivetrain: HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and all-weather capability
Seating: premium Nappa leather seating surfaces with heated and ventilated front and rear seats
Interior: luxurious Calligraphy-exclusive interior finishes with premium materials throughout
Technology: large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, navigation, and premium audio
Comfort: dual-panel sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power-folding third-row seating
Convenience: 360-degree surround-view monitor, remote smart parking assist, and hands-free power liftgate
Safety: Hyundai SmartSense safety suite featuring adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and forward collision avoidanceFinancing & Payments:
Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467Visit us:
Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754
This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.
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