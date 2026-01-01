$36,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Willys 4 Door 4x4
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Willys 4 Door 4x4
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
604-392-4542
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25-0118A
- Mileage 82,164 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys is where legendary off-road capability meets modern hybrid innovation. Finished in a striking green that perfectly complements its adventurous spirit, this Wrangler stands out as both a rugged trail machine and a smart, efficient daily driver. With its unmistakable design, electrified performance, and iconic Jeep DNA, the Wrangler 4xe Willys delivers an experience few vehicles can match.
From the moment you see it, the Wranglers bold styling makes a powerful statement. The signature seven-slot grille, round LED headlights, and squared-off fenders pay tribute to Jeeps heritage, while the Willys trim adds distinctive black accents and aggressive off-road tires that emphasize its trail-ready capability. The vibrant green exterior gives this Wrangler a classic, adventurous look that feels right at home on mountain trails, forest roads, or city streets. Its removable doors and roof panels also allow you to enjoy true open-air freedom, something that remains uniquely Jeep.
Step inside and youll find a cabin designed for both comfort and practicality. The interior of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys blends rugged durability with modern refinement, offering supportive seating, durable materials, and thoughtful design throughout. The spacious layout ensures plenty of room for passengers and gear, while clever storage compartments help keep everything organized on the go. Whether youre heading out on a road trip or tackling a muddy trail, the Wranglers interior is built to handle the adventure while keeping everyone comfortable.
Technology in this Wrangler keeps you connected wherever the roador trailtakes you. The intuitive touchscreen infotainment system features seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easy to access navigation, music, and communication. Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, and a crisp digital display enhance the driving experience, while convenient features like keyless entry and push-button start simplify everyday use. With its modern tech combined with Jeeps rugged character, the cabin feels both practical and surprisingly refined.
What truly sets the Wrangler 4xe Willys apart is its innovative hybrid performance. Powered by a turbocharged engine paired with electric motors, the plug-in hybrid system delivers impressive torque and instant acceleration while dramatically improving fuel efficiency. The ability to drive on electric power alone for shorter trips means fewer stops at the pump and a quieter, more eco-conscious drive. At the same time, the legendary Jeep 4x4 system, high ground clearance, and off-road-tuned suspension ensure this Wrangler remains one of the most capable vehicles when the pavement ends. Few SUVs can match its combination of trail-rated performance and modern efficiency.
Safety and driver confidence are also well addressed, with features designed to keep you aware and protected whether navigating busy city streets or remote backroads. Advanced driver-assistance technologies help enhance visibility and control, while Jeeps robust construction provides the durability drivers expect from a vehicle built for exploration.
Compared with competitors like the Ford Bronco and the Toyota 4Runner, the Wrangler 4xe stands in a class of its own. Its one of the only true off-road vehicles to combine authentic trail capability with plug-in hybrid technology, offering both environmental benefits and lower operating costs. Add the heritage, customization potential, and legendary reliability Jeep is known for, and you have a vehicle that offers exceptional long-term value.
If youve been searching for an SUV that delivers adventure, efficiency, and unmistakable style, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys is ready to exceed expectations. Vehicles this unique and well-equipped dont stay available for long. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive and experience firsthand the thrill of driving one of the most iconic and capable SUVs ever built.
Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.
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