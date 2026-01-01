$31,990+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
2024 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
604-392-4542
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K69-2888A
- Mileage 47,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Take on every drive with confidence and comfort in this well-equipped 2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD. With only 47,089 kms, a one-owner history, and no reported accidents, this stylish and practical SUV delivers outstanding value for drivers looking for a modern pre-owned vehicle thats ready for daily commuting, family adventures, and everything in between. Its bold design, smooth ride quality, and capable AWD system make it an excellent choice for year-round driving conditions.
Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this used Kia Sportage offers a balanced blend of efficiency, comfort, and capability. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, premium materials, and a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help keep you connected on the go, while wireless charging and push-button start add everyday convenience. The AWD system provides added traction and confidence for wet or snowy roads, making this SUV ideal for Canadian driving conditions.
Safety is a major highlight, with advanced driver assistance features including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning designed to help protect you and your passengers.
This quality inspected vehicle has undergone a comprehensive Kia dealership inspection and professional reconditioning process to ensure it meets high standards for performance, reliability, and appearance. Its a smart choice for buyers searching for a dependable and feature-packed pre-owned SUV.
Dont miss your opportunity to own this impressive 2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and experience everything this versatile SUV has to offer.
Key Features Include:
· AWD capability
· 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
· 8-speed automatic transmission
· No accidents
· One owner
· 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation
· Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
· Heated front seats
· Dual-zone climate control
· Wireless charging
· Smart key with push-button start
· Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
· Blind Spot Assist
· Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
· Safe Exit Warning
· Heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals
· 18-inch alloy wheels
Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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