$63,064+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2024 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1
604-792-2754
$63,064
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3020637A
- Mileage 33,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary HEMI® power, off-road capability, and premium Rebel performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC
The 2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4 is engineered for drivers who demand rugged capability without sacrificing comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 and equipped with air suspension, the Rebel is equally at home tackling challenging trails or cruising the highway. Loaded with premium technology, luxury features, and advanced safety systems, this truck is built to perform wherever adventure takes you.Key highlights
Engine: 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering legendary power, outstanding towing capability, and unmistakable V8 performance
Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive shifting
Drivetrain: Part-time 4x4 with electronic shift-on-demand transfer case, air suspension, and electronic locking rear differential
Seating: premium leather and premium synthetic seating with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable front seats with memory
Interior: panoramic dual-pane sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium Rebel interior, auto-dimming mirrors, and spacious Crew Cab seating
Technology: Uconnect® touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, HD Radio, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio system, and Head-Up Display
Comfort: dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, keyless Enter 'n Go®, power sliding rear window, and adaptive air suspension
Convenience: Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, GT Package, bedliner, running boards, trailer tow package, rear wheelhouse liners, and 98-litre fuel tank
Safety: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Automatic Park Assist, 360° Surround View Camera, Rear Collision Mitigation, and Digital Rearview MirrorFinancing & Payments:
Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467Visit us:
Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754
This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.
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