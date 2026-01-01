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<h3>2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4</h3><p>Legendary HEMI® power, off-road capability, and premium Rebel performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC</p><p>The 2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4 is engineered for drivers who demand rugged capability without sacrificing comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 and equipped with air suspension, the Rebel is equally at home tackling challenging trails or cruising the highway. Loaded with premium technology, luxury features, and advanced safety systems, this truck is built to perform wherever adventure takes you.</p><h3>Key highlights</h3><p> <strong>Engine:</strong> 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering legendary power, outstanding towing capability, and unmistakable V8 performance</p><p> <strong>Transmission:</strong> TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive shifting</p><p> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Part-time 4x4 with electronic shift-on-demand transfer case, air suspension, and electronic locking rear differential</p><p> <strong>Seating:</strong> premium leather and premium synthetic seating with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable front seats with memory</p><p> <strong>Interior:</strong> panoramic dual-pane sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium Rebel interior, auto-dimming mirrors, and spacious Crew Cab seating</p><p> <strong>Technology:</strong> Uconnect® touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, HD Radio, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio system, and Head-Up Display</p><p> <strong>Comfort:</strong> dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, keyless Enter 'n Go®, power sliding rear window, and adaptive air suspension</p><p> <strong>Convenience:</strong> Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, GT Package, bedliner, running boards, trailer tow package, rear wheelhouse liners, and 98-litre fuel tank</p><p> <strong>Safety:</strong> Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Automatic Park Assist, 360° Surround View Camera, Rear Collision Mitigation, and Digital Rearview Mirror</p><h3>Financing & Payments:</h3><p>Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. <strong>Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467</strong></p><h3><strong>Visit us:</strong></h3><p><strong>Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754</strong></p><p><em>This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.</em></p>

2024 RAM 1500

33,334 KM

Details Description Features

$63,064

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14536911

2024 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

604-792-2754

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Contact Seller

$63,064

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT2RN163490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3020637A
  • Mileage 33,334 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4

Legendary HEMI® power, off-road capability, and premium Rebel performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC

The 2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4 is engineered for drivers who demand rugged capability without sacrificing comfort. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 and equipped with air suspension, the Rebel is equally at home tackling challenging trails or cruising the highway. Loaded with premium technology, luxury features, and advanced safety systems, this truck is built to perform wherever adventure takes you.

Key highlights

Engine: 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering legendary power, outstanding towing capability, and unmistakable V8 performance

Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive shifting

Drivetrain: Part-time 4x4 with electronic shift-on-demand transfer case, air suspension, and electronic locking rear differential

Seating: premium leather and premium synthetic seating with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable front seats with memory

Interior: panoramic dual-pane sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium Rebel interior, auto-dimming mirrors, and spacious Crew Cab seating

Technology: Uconnect® touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Bluetooth®, HD Radio, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio system, and Head-Up Display

Comfort: dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, keyless Enter 'n Go®, power sliding rear window, and adaptive air suspension

Convenience: Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, GT Package, bedliner, running boards, trailer tow package, rear wheelhouse liners, and 98-litre fuel tank

Safety: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Automatic Park Assist, 360° Surround View Camera, Rear Collision Mitigation, and Digital Rearview Mirror

Financing & Payments:

Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467

Visit us:

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754

This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2024 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 33,334 KM $63,064 + tax & lic

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

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604-792-XXXX

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604-792-2754

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$63,064

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-2754

2024 RAM 1500