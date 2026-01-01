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<h2><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 204 , 51 )><strong>*GM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED RATES @ 3.99% O.A.C</strong></span></h2><p>Looking for a modern compact SUV that offers impressive efficiency, bold styling, and outstanding value? This 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS is an excellent choice. Finished in a crisp White exterior with a sporty Black interior, this low-kilometre pre-owned Trax combines sleek design, advanced safety technology, and everyday practicality, making it ideal for commuters, first-time buyers, and small families alike.</p><p>Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 1.2L turbocharged engine, this used Chevrolet Trax delivers a confident, comfortable ride while helping keep fuel costs low. The sporty 1RS appearance is enhanced by stylish 18-inch alloy wheels and signature LED daytime running lights. Inside, the thoughtfully designed cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, keyless open, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to stay connected without the clutter of cables.</p><p>Chevrolet also prioritizes your confidence behind the wheel with an impressive suite of driver assistance features. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and an HD Rear Vision Camera all work together to help make every journey safer and more enjoyable.</p><p>For added peace of mind, this quality inspected vehicle has undergone a comprehensive inspection and professional reconditioning process by trained technicians, ensuring it meets the high standards expected from our dealership.</p><p>Don't miss your opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover why this pre-owned SUV offers exceptional value for everyday driving.</p><p>Key Features Include:</p><p>· 1.2L turbocharged engine</p><p>· Front-wheel drive</p><p>· 18-inch alloy wheels</p><p>· LED daytime running lights</p><p>· Heated front seats</p><p>· Heated steering wheel</p><p>· 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</p><p>· Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p><p>· Remote start</p><p>· Keyless open</p><p>· Automatic Emergency Braking</p><p>· Forward Collision Alert</p><p>· Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning</p><p>· Following Distance Indicator</p><p>· HD Rear Vision Camera</p><p>· IntelliBeam automatic high beams</p><p>Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.</p>

2025 Chevrolet Trax

17,249 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 1RS

Watch This Vehicle
14533974

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 1RS

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45930 Airport Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1A2

604-795-9104

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Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
17,249KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LGE28SC232398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M26-0413P
  • Mileage 17,249 KM

Vehicle Description

*GM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED RATES @ 3.99% O.A.C

Looking for a modern compact SUV that offers impressive efficiency, bold styling, and outstanding value? This 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS is an excellent choice. Finished in a crisp White exterior with a sporty Black interior, this low-kilometre pre-owned Trax combines sleek design, advanced safety technology, and everyday practicality, making it ideal for commuters, first-time buyers, and small families alike.

Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 1.2L turbocharged engine, this used Chevrolet Trax delivers a confident, comfortable ride while helping keep fuel costs low. The sporty 1RS appearance is enhanced by stylish 18-inch alloy wheels and signature LED daytime running lights. Inside, the thoughtfully designed cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, keyless open, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to stay connected without the clutter of cables.

Chevrolet also prioritizes your confidence behind the wheel with an impressive suite of driver assistance features. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and an HD Rear Vision Camera all work together to help make every journey safer and more enjoyable.

For added peace of mind, this quality inspected vehicle has undergone a comprehensive inspection and professional reconditioning process by trained technicians, ensuring it meets the high standards expected from our dealership.

Don't miss your opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover why this pre-owned SUV offers exceptional value for everyday driving.

Key Features Include:

· 1.2L turbocharged engine

· Front-wheel drive

· 18-inch alloy wheels

· LED daytime running lights

· Heated front seats

· Heated steering wheel

· 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

· Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

· Remote start

· Keyless open

· Automatic Emergency Braking

· Forward Collision Alert

· Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

· Following Distance Indicator

· HD Rear Vision Camera

· IntelliBeam automatic high beams

Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GMC Chilliwack

45930 Airport Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1A2

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604-795-XXXX

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604-795-9104

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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-795-9104

2025 Chevrolet Trax