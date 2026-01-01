$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr 1RS
2025 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr 1RS
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45930 Airport Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1A2
604-795-9104
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M26-0413P
- Mileage 17,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a modern compact SUV that offers impressive efficiency, bold styling, and outstanding value? This 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS is an excellent choice. Finished in a crisp White exterior with a sporty Black interior, this low-kilometre pre-owned Trax combines sleek design, advanced safety technology, and everyday practicality, making it ideal for commuters, first-time buyers, and small families alike.
Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 1.2L turbocharged engine, this used Chevrolet Trax delivers a confident, comfortable ride while helping keep fuel costs low. The sporty 1RS appearance is enhanced by stylish 18-inch alloy wheels and signature LED daytime running lights. Inside, the thoughtfully designed cabin offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, keyless open, and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to stay connected without the clutter of cables.
Chevrolet also prioritizes your confidence behind the wheel with an impressive suite of driver assistance features. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and an HD Rear Vision Camera all work together to help make every journey safer and more enjoyable.
For added peace of mind, this quality inspected vehicle has undergone a comprehensive inspection and professional reconditioning process by trained technicians, ensuring it meets the high standards expected from our dealership.
Don't miss your opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover why this pre-owned SUV offers exceptional value for everyday driving.
Key Features Include:
· 1.2L turbocharged engine
· Front-wheel drive
· 18-inch alloy wheels
· LED daytime running lights
· Heated front seats
· Heated steering wheel
· 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
· Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
· Remote start
· Keyless open
· Automatic Emergency Braking
· Forward Collision Alert
· Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
· Following Distance Indicator
· HD Rear Vision Camera
· IntelliBeam automatic high beams
Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-795-9104