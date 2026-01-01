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<h3>2025 Dodge Durango R/T AWD</h3><p>Legendary HEMI® power, three-row versatility, and bold performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC</p><p>The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T AWD delivers muscle car performance in a capable three-row SUV. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, the Durango R/T offers exhilarating acceleration, confident towing capability, and room for the whole family. Blending aggressive styling with premium comfort and advanced technology, it's built for drivers who refuse to compromise between performance and practicality.</p><h3>Key highlights</h3><p> <strong>Engine:</strong> 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering legendary performance, impressive towing capability, and unmistakable V8 sound</p><p> <strong>Transmission:</strong> TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission providing smooth, responsive performance</p><p> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system delivering confident traction in all weather conditions</p><p> <strong>Seating:</strong> spacious <strong>7-passenger</strong> interior with leather and suede performance seating, heated front and second-row seats, and power-adjustable front seating</p><p> <strong>Interior:</strong> power sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium R/T interior accents, ambient lighting, and versatile folding third-row seating</p><p> <strong>Technology:</strong> Uconnect® 5 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless Android Auto, navigation capability, Bluetooth®, wireless charging, and Alpine® premium audio system</p><p> <strong>Comfort:</strong> tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, keyless Enter 'n Go® with push-button start, and memory driver's seat</p><p> <strong>Convenience:</strong> ParkView® rear backup camera, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, power liftgate, trailer sway control, and integrated trailer brake capability</p><p> <strong>Safety:</strong> Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus</p><h3>Financing & Payments:</h3><p>Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. <strong>Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467</strong></p><h3><strong>Visit us:</strong></h3><p><strong>Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754</strong></p><p><em>This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.</em></p>

2025 Dodge Durango

80,291 KM

Details Description Features

$46,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14536908

2025 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

604-792-2754

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Contact Seller

$46,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
80,291KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT7SC513756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30U20897
  • Mileage 80,291 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Dodge Durango R/T AWD

Legendary HEMI® power, three-row versatility, and bold performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC

The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T AWD delivers muscle car performance in a capable three-row SUV. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, the Durango R/T offers exhilarating acceleration, confident towing capability, and room for the whole family. Blending aggressive styling with premium comfort and advanced technology, it's built for drivers who refuse to compromise between performance and practicality.

Key highlights

Engine: 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering legendary performance, impressive towing capability, and unmistakable V8 sound

Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission providing smooth, responsive performance

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system delivering confident traction in all weather conditions

Seating: spacious 7-passenger interior with leather and suede performance seating, heated front and second-row seats, and power-adjustable front seating

Interior: power sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium R/T interior accents, ambient lighting, and versatile folding third-row seating

Technology: Uconnect® 5 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless Android Auto, navigation capability, Bluetooth®, wireless charging, and Alpine® premium audio system

Comfort: tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, keyless Enter 'n Go® with push-button start, and memory driver's seat

Convenience: ParkView® rear backup camera, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, power liftgate, trailer sway control, and integrated trailer brake capability

Safety: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus

Financing & Payments:

Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467

Visit us:

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754

This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

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604-792-XXXX

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604-792-2754

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$46,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-2754

2025 Dodge Durango