$46,700+ taxes & licensing
2025 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
2025 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1
604-792-2754
$46,700
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30U20897
- Mileage 80,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary HEMI® power, three-row versatility, and bold performance Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC
The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T AWD delivers muscle car performance in a capable three-row SUV. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, the Durango R/T offers exhilarating acceleration, confident towing capability, and room for the whole family. Blending aggressive styling with premium comfort and advanced technology, it's built for drivers who refuse to compromise between performance and practicality.Key highlights
Engine: 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine delivering legendary performance, impressive towing capability, and unmistakable V8 sound
Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission providing smooth, responsive performance
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system delivering confident traction in all weather conditions
Seating: spacious 7-passenger interior with leather and suede performance seating, heated front and second-row seats, and power-adjustable front seating
Interior: power sunroof, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium R/T interior accents, ambient lighting, and versatile folding third-row seating
Technology: Uconnect® 5 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless Android Auto, navigation capability, Bluetooth®, wireless charging, and Alpine® premium audio system
Comfort: tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, keyless Enter 'n Go® with push-button start, and memory driver's seat
Convenience: ParkView® rear backup camera, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist, power liftgate, trailer sway control, and integrated trailer brake capability
Safety: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning PlusFinancing & Payments:
Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467Visit us:
Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754
This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.
Vehicle Features
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