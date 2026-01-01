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<p>Step into comfort, efficiency, and modern design with this 2025 Nissan Sentra SV, a low-kilometre sedan thats perfectly suited for daily commuting and everyday driving. With just 21,845 kms, this pre-owned Sentra offers exceptional value, combining sleek styling, advanced safety, and impressive fuel economy in one well-rounded package. Whether youre heading to work or taking a weekend drive, this used Nissan Sentra delivers a refined and dependable experience.</p><p>Under the hood, a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission ensures a quiet, responsive ride while helping keep fuel costs low. The Sentras balanced handling and comfortable ride quality make it an ideal companion for both city streets and highway cruising. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a 6-way manual drivers seat, and a modern layout focused on convenience and ease of use. The 8-inch touchscreen, paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and satellite radio, keeps you seamlessly connected wherever you go.</p><p>Safety is a standout feature, thanks to Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes advanced technologies like intelligent cruise control, parking sensors, and rear door alerthelping provide confidence and peace of mind on every drive. The addition of remote engine start and push-button ignition adds convenience, especially in changing weather conditions.</p><p>This quality inspected vehicle has undergone a full professional inspection and reconditioning process at our Kia dealership, ensuring it meets high standards for safety, performance, and reliability.</p><p>If youre looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed pre-owned sedan, this 2025 Nissan Sentra SV is an excellent choice. Contact us today to book your test drive.</p><p>Key Features Include:</p><p>· 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT</p><p>· Only 21,845 kms</p><p>· Nissan Safety Shield 360</p><p>· Intelligent cruise control</p><p>· Heated front seats</p><p>· Remote engine start</p><p>· Push-button ignition</p><p>· 8-inch touchscreen display</p><p>· Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p><p>· Bluetooth & satellite radio</p><p>· 7-inch digital driver display</p><p>· Premium cloth upholstery</p><p>· Parking sensors</p><p>· Rear door alert system</p><p>· 16-inch alloy wheels</p><p>Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.</p>

2025 Nissan Sentra

21,849 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14292803

2025 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

604-392-4542

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Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV1SY204547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into comfort, efficiency, and modern design with this 2025 Nissan Sentra SV, a low-kilometre sedan thats perfectly suited for daily commuting and everyday driving. With just 21,845 kms, this pre-owned Sentra offers exceptional value, combining sleek styling, advanced safety, and impressive fuel economy in one well-rounded package. Whether youre heading to work or taking a weekend drive, this used Nissan Sentra delivers a refined and dependable experience.

Under the hood, a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission ensures a quiet, responsive ride while helping keep fuel costs low. The Sentras balanced handling and comfortable ride quality make it an ideal companion for both city streets and highway cruising. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a 6-way manual drivers seat, and a modern layout focused on convenience and ease of use. The 8-inch touchscreen, paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and satellite radio, keeps you seamlessly connected wherever you go.

Safety is a standout feature, thanks to Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes advanced technologies like intelligent cruise control, parking sensors, and rear door alerthelping provide confidence and peace of mind on every drive. The addition of remote engine start and push-button ignition adds convenience, especially in changing weather conditions.

This quality inspected vehicle has undergone a full professional inspection and reconditioning process at our Kia dealership, ensuring it meets high standards for safety, performance, and reliability.

If youre looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed pre-owned sedan, this 2025 Nissan Sentra SV is an excellent choice. Contact us today to book your test drive.

Key Features Include:

· 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT

· Only 21,845 kms

· Nissan Safety Shield 360

· Intelligent cruise control

· Heated front seats

· Remote engine start

· Push-button ignition

· 8-inch touchscreen display

· Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

· Bluetooth & satellite radio

· 7-inch digital driver display

· Premium cloth upholstery

· Parking sensors

· Rear door alert system

· 16-inch alloy wheels

Write ups are completed by ChatGPT. The Information generated by ChatGPT is based on machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology. It may not always be accurate and should be verified through additional sources.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Kia Chilliwack

8319 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8

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604-392-XXXX

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604-392-4542

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$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-392-4542

2025 Nissan Sentra