$54,495+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
2025 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
8287 Young Rd, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4N8
604-792-8218
$54,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,672 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 used midsize pickup with 21,672 km, practical truck versatility, and confident capability for Fraser Valley driving.
This used Tacoma offers the everyday usefulness truck shoppers look for, whether your routine includes commuting, carrying recreational equipment, handling home projects, or travelling through changing road conditions. Its automatic transmission and verified 4x4 drivetrain provide a straightforward combination for drivers who want pickup-truck flexibility without moving into a full-size model.
The listing shows a white exterior, black interior, four doors, and seating for five. Comfort and connectivity equipment includes heated seats, air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and smart-device integration. A backup camera, lane assist, and brake assist add helpful driver-support technology, while alloy wheels complete the exterior.
Stock N26-0120P is listed with 21,672 km at $54,495. The exact trim is not identified in the current listing, so ask for the confirmed trim, vehicle history, inspection, and reconditioning details. You can also confirm current status and request extra photos or a walkaround video before planning your visit.
If you are shopping midsize pickups such as the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier, or Honda Ridgeline, this 2025 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 is worth comparing closely.
Book a test drive to evaluate its size, seating, visibility, and driving feel. Have a car, SUV, or truck to sell or trade? Get a trade value before you visit.
Dealer #41629. $699 documentation fee applies.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-792-8218