Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD</h3><p>Modern, efficient, and ready for every season Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC</p><p>The 2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD delivers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and all-weather capability. Known for its reliability and strong resale value, the CR-V continues to be a top choice for drivers looking for a versatile SUV. With advanced safety technology, a spacious interior, and confident AWD performance, this Honda is ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.</p><h3>Key highlights</h3><p> <strong>Engine:</strong> 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering responsive performance and excellent fuel efficiency</p><p> <strong>Transmission:</strong> Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration and everyday comfort</p><p> <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Real Time AWD system for enhanced traction and year-round confidence</p><p> <strong>Seating:</strong> 5-passenger configuration with spacious seating and flexible cargo capacity</p><p> <strong>Interior:</strong> premium black interior with durable materials and thoughtful storage solutions</p><p> <strong>Technology:</strong> touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility</p><p> <strong>Comfort:</strong> heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a quiet, refined cabin</p><p> <strong>Convenience:</strong> remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, and multiple USB charging ports</p><p> <strong>Safety:</strong> Honda Sensing® suite including collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control</p><h3>Financing & Payments:</h3><p>Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. <strong>Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467</strong></p><h3>Visit us:</h3><p>Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754</p><p><em>This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.</em></p>

2026 Honda CR-V

11,706 KM

Details Description Features

$48,100

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14421516

2026 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

604-792-2754

  1. 14421516
  2. 14421516
  3. 14421516
  4. 14421516
  5. 14421516
  6. 14421516
  7. 14421516
  8. 14421516
  9. 14421516
  10. 14421516
  11. 14421516
  12. 14421516
  13. 14421516
  14. 14421516
  15. 14421516
  16. 14421516
  17. 14421516
  18. 14421516
  19. 14421516
  20. 14421516
  21. 14421516
  22. 14421516
  23. 14421516
  24. 14421516
  25. 14421516
  26. 14421516
  27. 14421516
  28. 14421516
  29. 14421516
  30. 14421516
  31. 14421516
Contact Seller

$48,100

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
11,706KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H55TH101860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30U20839
  • Mileage 11,706 KM

Vehicle Description

2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD

Modern, efficient, and ready for every season Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC

The 2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD delivers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and all-weather capability. Known for its reliability and strong resale value, the CR-V continues to be a top choice for drivers looking for a versatile SUV. With advanced safety technology, a spacious interior, and confident AWD performance, this Honda is ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.

Key highlights

Engine: 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering responsive performance and excellent fuel efficiency

Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration and everyday comfort

Drivetrain: Real Time AWD system for enhanced traction and year-round confidence

Seating: 5-passenger configuration with spacious seating and flexible cargo capacity

Interior: premium black interior with durable materials and thoughtful storage solutions

Technology: touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility

Comfort: heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a quiet, refined cabin

Convenience: remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, and multiple USB charging ports

Safety: Honda Sensing® suite including collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control

Financing & Payments:

Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467

Visit us:

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754

This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bannister Automotive Group

Used 2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD for sale in Chilliwack, BC
2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 11,706 KM $48,100 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation for sale in Chilliwack, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation 75,490 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV GT AWD for sale in Kamloops, BC
2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV GT AWD 51,588 KM $51,988 + tax & lic

Email Bannister Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler

45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1

Call Dealer

604-792-XXXX

(click to show)

604-792-2754

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,100

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

604-792-2754

2026 Honda CR-V