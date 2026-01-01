$48,100+ taxes & licensing
2026 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
2026 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
45730 Hocking Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 6J1
604-792-2754
$48,100
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30U20839
- Mileage 11,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Modern, efficient, and ready for every season Bannister Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chilliwack, BC
The 2026 Honda CR-V Sport AWD delivers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and all-weather capability. Known for its reliability and strong resale value, the CR-V continues to be a top choice for drivers looking for a versatile SUV. With advanced safety technology, a spacious interior, and confident AWD performance, this Honda is ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.Key highlights
Engine: 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering responsive performance and excellent fuel efficiency
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth acceleration and everyday comfort
Drivetrain: Real Time AWD system for enhanced traction and year-round confidence
Seating: 5-passenger configuration with spacious seating and flexible cargo capacity
Interior: premium black interior with durable materials and thoughtful storage solutions
Technology: touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility
Comfort: heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a quiet, refined cabin
Convenience: remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, and multiple USB charging ports
Safety: Honda Sensing® suite including collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise controlFinancing & Payments:
Use the Customize your payment tool on this page for weekly/bi-weekly/monthly options. Trades welcome Financing options OAC Fees & taxes extra Documentation fee $899 Dealer License # D50467Visit us:
Bannister Chilliwack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 45730 Hocking Avenue, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1B5 (604) 792-2754
This listing was generated with the assistance of ChatGPT AI. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all vehicle details directly with Bannister Chrysler. Errors or omissions may occur.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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