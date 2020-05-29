+ taxes & licensing
688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6
New Arrival! This 2001 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Coquitlam.
This coupe has 280,175 kms. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 115HP 1.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
