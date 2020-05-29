Menu
DX - - Bad Credit? Approved!

DX - - Bad Credit? Approved!

688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 280,175KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5196920
  • Stock #: DLE7267B
  • VIN: 1HGEM21121L812205
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
ALL STOCK ON SALE!!! NO CHARGE SHIPPING IN BC!CALL TODAY! DRIVE AWAY TODAY!!

New Arrival! This 2001 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Coquitlam.

This coupe has 280,175 kms. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 115HP 1.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.drivecomotors.ca/financing/application-short.htm



We finance and ship BC wide. When it comes to used cars, trucks and SUV's in the lower mainland, we have more than 300 on our lot and over 1,000 in auto dealer group.DLR# 40233all credit/payments are OAC. All pricing is plus $695 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

