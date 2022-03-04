$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Acura CL
3.2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
181,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8624843
- Stock #: 021142
- VIN: 19UYA42442A800158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 181,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic
