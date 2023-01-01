Menu
2004 Dodge Ram 3500

423,406 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2004 Dodge Ram 3500

2004 Dodge Ram 3500

4dr Quad Cab 140" WB SRW SLT 4WD

2004 Dodge Ram 3500

4dr Quad Cab 140" WB SRW SLT 4WD

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

423,406KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962213
  • Stock #: P2887A
  • VIN: 3d7lu38c74g251915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 423,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

