West Auto Sales Group
604-777-1292
2004 Dodge Ram 3500
4dr Quad Cab 140" WB SRW SLT 4WD
Location
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
423,406KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9962213
- Stock #: P2887A
- VIN: 3d7lu38c74g251915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 423,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6