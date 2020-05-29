Menu
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5142008
  • Stock #: 050041
  • VIN: 2D4GP44L85R200419
Exterior Colour
Teal
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

