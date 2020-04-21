Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 239,274KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4886085
  • Stock #: 060835
  • VIN: 2G1WU581369204713
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 45,006 KM
$40,995.02 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Taurus SEL
 287,111 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 85,260 KM
$13,995.01 + tax & lic
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Send A Message