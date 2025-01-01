Menu
This local BC vehicle has a manual transmission and features two tone leather interior, steering wheel mounted audio controls, air conditioning, and more. CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review.

2006 Pontiac Solstice

111,113 KM

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Pontiac Solstice

- Local BC Vehicle, Leather, Manual Transmission

2006 Pontiac Solstice

- Local BC Vehicle, Leather, Manual Transmission

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,113KM
VIN 1G2MB35B16Y112439

  • Exterior Colour Emerald Green Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 253517A
  • Mileage 111,113 KM

This local BC vehicle has a manual transmission and features two tone leather interior, steering wheel mounted audio controls, air conditioning, and more.

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2006 Pontiac Solstice