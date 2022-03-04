Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

176,464 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Next Generation LT

Next Generation LT

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491274
  • Stock #: 071191
  • VIN: 2GCEK13M271601395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

