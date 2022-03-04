2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 4 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8491274

8491274 Stock #: 071191

071191 VIN: 2GCEK13M271601395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 176,464 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.