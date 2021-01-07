Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

238,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

HD

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

238,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6432421
  • Stock #: 070644
  • VIN: 1GCHK23U97F129823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

