Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC Yukon

44,048 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Yukon

2007 GMC Yukon

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Yukon

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 8140795
  2. 8140795
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140795
  • Stock #: 076715
  • VIN: 1GKFK13047R222217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,048 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2007 GMC Yukon
 44,048 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500
 25,116 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 37,530 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory