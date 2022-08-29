2008 Chevrolet Express

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 6 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9319507

9319507 Stock #: 085007

085007 VIN: 1GCFG15X081161519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 228,603 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.