Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Express

228,603 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Express

2008 Chevrolet Express

Standard

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Express

Standard

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 9319507
  2. 9319507
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

228,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9319507
  • Stock #: 085007
  • VIN: 1GCFG15X081161519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 228,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2008 Chevrolet Expre...
 228,603 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 183,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Explorer L...
 117,371 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory