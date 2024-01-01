$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Savana
2008 GMC Savana
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
368,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTHG35K481199229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 84016A
- Mileage 368,742 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
